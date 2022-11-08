Tadej Pogacar he got to know the Colombian llanera culture as part of his visit to the country to participate in the Giro de Rigo that will be run on Sunday in Villavicenciowhere he rode a horse and danced joropo, the traditional dance of the plains.

Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), arrived in Bogotá on Thursday night with his wife invited by the Colombian Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), organizer of the popular turn, in which it is estimated that at least 4,000 people will participate this year.

On Friday, the Slovenian participated in a welcome dinner in Villavicencio, capital of the department of Meta, where he was received by the governor, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, and entered on horseback, a very popular animal in the llanera culture, according to what was published in social networks.

After dinner, up on stage, Pogacar along with the other guests of honor who will be part of the tour danced to the rhythm of joropo.

A new edition of the Giro de Rigo will be held on Sunday, a popular race in which cycling fans will be able to run alongside professional cyclists including, in addition to Pogacar and Urán, Sergio Higuita, and the two-time Olympic BMX champion, Mariana Pajon.

The guests had an incredible time, but one of them was when they visited Caño Cristales, one of the most beautiful and emblematic sites in the country.

EFE