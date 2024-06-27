Mexico City.- The INE budget for 2025 will be designed by three advisors allied to the president of the organization, Guadalupe Taddei.

In their private meeting, the councilors accepted that said temporary commission be made up of only three members, when it has always been made up of five.

This internal body, which will begin its activities in the coming days, will be made up of Norma de la Cruz, Rita López and Uuc-Kib Espadas.

The three councilors are part of the block of the president of the electoral body, who since her arrival and advised by the internal comptroller, has warned that the body needs to make adjustments to its spending.

Although there are no elections next year, if the reform of the Judiciary promoted by Q4 is approved, the INE would have to request resources for the election of new ministers and magistrates.

In addition, a popular consultation must also be contemplated by law, in case the Chief of the federal Executive or Congress requests it.

The INE’s base budget ranges from 11 billion pesos, in addition to prerogatives of 6 billion for political parties.