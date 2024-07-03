Tadawi Healthcare Group announced that it has achieved an unprecedented accomplishment in the healthcare services sector, as the group’s market value rose to 600 million dirhams in just two years, while the group received more than 550 thousand patients of various nationalities during the same period.

Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, said that the group’s market value increased by 500% in just two years, and reached the break-even point and revenue coverage of expenses within two years, the period during which the current management assumed responsibility for the group, noting that the hospital sector usually reaches the break-even point within a period of seven years.

He added that the group is 100% Emirati owned, and this achievement would not have been possible without the availability of the distinguished components for investment in the field of healthcare, which the UAE is keen on, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership of the country, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

He continued by saying: “The group has succeeded in two years in recording many medical achievements, which have been praised by medical circles locally, regionally and globally, including performing precise, rare and complex surgeries for difficult medical cases suffering from chronic and acute diseases, and achieving complete recovery and regaining their health and wellness, thanks to God and thanks to the strong structure of the health sector in the country.”

Marwan Haji Nasser pointed out that the group was able to expand its service network within two years by launching new clinics to serve employees and their families in government and private departments and facilities in Dubai, where the number of clinics reached 13 clinics, in addition to two clinics in Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli clubs and launching qualitative initiatives to enhance medical services in the emirate, in addition to launching humanitarian initiatives targeting senior citizens, women and those with limited income, including the mobile clinic initiative, and the initiative to treat indigent patients free of charge every Friday.

The Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Group explained that the number of doctors in Tadawi Hospital has increased to 61 doctors, the number of nursing staff has increased to 223, while the number of administrative staff has increased to 146 employees.

He pointed out that the group’s clinics currently include 42 doctors, 48 ​​nurses, and 21 pharmacists, while the number of administrative staff has reached 34 employees.

He pointed out that the number of operations performed at Tadawi Hospital in 2023 reached 3,930 operations, and the hospital received 112,957 patients in the same year, while the number in the first quarter of this year reached 3,309 operations and received 71,643 patients.

He stated that the hospital received more than 22,000 emergency cases and 400 intensive care cases during two years, conducted laboratory tests on more than five million samples, and dispensed more than 110,000 medical prescriptions.

He explained that Tadawi Hospital includes 100 beds, 35 clinics, 13 intensive care rooms, 13 intensive care rooms for newborns, 4 operating rooms and 9 royal suites.

He said that the group cooperates with the Awqaf Foundation and the Minors’ Funds Administration to build an endowment whose proceeds go to treating patients who cannot afford it, and cooperates with the Emirates Red Crescent and several charitable societies, including Dar Al Ber, Beit Al Khair and Dubai Charity, to treat humanitarian cases.

Marwan Haji Nasser stressed that Tadawi Group is making every effort to meet the needs of patients in various medical specialties, and is keen to provide the best medical services to patients from all over the Emirates and those coming from abroad, in support of Dubai and the UAE’s plans to promote medical tourism, stressing that the group is keen to apply the highest quality standards to achieve the best levels of healthcare for patients.