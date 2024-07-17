Dubai-based Tadawi Healthcare Group announced that its humanitarian initiative, “Tadawi with Mercy, Tadawi,” has received more than 1,850 patients since its launch last Ramadan.

The Chairman and CEO of the Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, said that the initiative is the first of its kind at the level of hospitals in the country, and was launched by the Group to examine patients who are unable to pay and provide them with medicine free of charge.

He added that the initiative receives low-income and uninsured patients from various nationalities, every Friday, at the Tadawi Center in the Deira area of ​​Dubai, and provides them with full healthcare, including medical examinations, x-rays and free medication, as part of a humanitarian initiative to serve the community.

Marwan Haji continued: “Tadawi Center receives between 50 and 80 cases every Friday, and pays great attention to emergency cases and those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and chest diseases.”

He pointed out that the group decided to continue the initiative on a weekly basis, and opened the door for volunteer doctors and nursing staff to participate in examining and treating patients, following the directives of the wise leadership, which is keen to promote the values ​​of goodness and giving and extend a helping hand to low-income groups.

For his part, the Medical Director of Tadawi Group in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al Masry, said that “Tadawi with Mercy Tadawi” is an unprecedented initiative that aims to serve the community medically by diagnosing diseases and providing complete treatment to patients free of charge. He pointed out that receiving and treating more than 1,850 patients is a record number within a short period of time not exceeding four months.

He explained that the medical staff at the Tadawi Center in Deira follows up on the treatment of patients by providing laboratory tests, x-rays and medication until their conditions stabilize, noting that the initiative has contributed to the treatment of hundreds of patients and brought them to the stage of complete recovery, and continues treatment with cases suffering from chronic diseases, which protects them from dangerous complications.