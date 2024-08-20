Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai announced the establishment of a medical center for spinal correction, cerebral palsy and joint diseases.

The group is hosting Dr. Rahim Saleh, a chiropractor and visiting international physician in the United States of America, to receive patients at the new center at Tadawi Hospital in Dubai.

Dr. Rahim holds a Doctorate in Chiropractic from California State University of Health Sciences and is known for his method of treating spinal, shoulder, knee and lower back pain through “cracking” of joints and vertebrae.

The new center at Tadawi Group will specialize in treating a range of common and widespread diseases among citizens and residents, using unconventional treatment methods, including spinal pain, Bell’s palsy, cerebral palsy, and joint pain, in addition to radiculopathy, neck sprains, bone spurs, irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, and sports injuries.

Tadawi Group stressed its keenness to introduce innovative, internationally and locally approved treatment solutions to its list of services, which contributes to providing the best treatment for patients, especially those with chronic conditions.

The group stated that bringing in visiting doctors from different countries of the world who are known for their efficiency and experience contributes to providing high-level health services to patients in the country at the hands of distinguished medical expertise, and also contributes to supporting medical tourism in the country by receiving patients from different countries of the region for treatment in Dubai.