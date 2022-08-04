After the various PlayStation Store leaks that insistently suggested its existence, SQUARE ENIX has finally formally announced the release of Tactics Ogre: Reborna reimagining of Tactics Ogre in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (whose release is scheduled on Steam).

In addition to the announcement trailer that you can see below, which is accompanied by more information on the title, we are also given an official release date for the global market: November 11, 2022. This new version of Tactics Ogre in high definition will be released in both digital, standard and premium formats, as well as in physical edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. From this link you can reach the official site of the game.



TACTICS OGRE: REBORN WILL RELEASE NOVEMBER 11, 2022 ON PLAYSTATION 5, PLAYSTATION 4, NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC

The rebirth of the critically acclaimed tactical RPG

MILAN (August 4, 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn™, a reimagined edition of the beloved tactical RPG, will be available from 11 November 2022 on PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC (on STEAM®). It is already possible to pre-order the game on all platforms. Tactics Ogre: Reborn has wonderful high definition reworked graphics, updated combat systems and major audio enhancements, including fully dubbed footage (in English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and background music re-recorded live and composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto. All of these elements contribute to a new experience that will appeal to both Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers.

After the death of a tyrant, the islands of Valeria find themselves in the midst of a brutal conflict between three factions seeking power. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, you will follow the story of a young man who ended up in the middle of the war after the death of his father. While what he wants is only freedom and justice, you will soon find that even the noblest of goals require you to make some very difficult decisions. Tactics Ogre: Reborn was developed by a team of industry veterans, including Yasumi Matsuno, the original creator of Tactics Ogrecharacter designer Akihiko Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, BRAVELY DEFAULT), the artistic director Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XII, VAGRANT STORY) and composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (FINAL FANTASY XII, VAGRANT STORY).

This classic tactical RPG is reborn more sophisticated than ever and allows you to fully immerse yourself in the intrigues of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, you will take control of a group of units on the battlefield and use a turn-based combat system to act strategically and turn the tide of battle. Over the course of the adventure, you will be able to grow your party by recruiting new units, trying out different classes, weapons, spells and abilities, and making important decisions that will change the course of events during various moments in the story.

Among the updates and news we find:

Wonderful remastered graphics that enhance the visual style of the original while remaining faithful to it;

Fully localized cutscenes in English and Japanese;

A new orchestral recording of the game’s original soundtrack;

Various general improvements, including: A redesigned combat system; A reworked level management system; An improved AI; A simplified and updated user interface.



It is already possible to pre-order the digital standard edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via STEAM) and the physical standard edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A digital premium edition for PS5, PS4 and STEAM is also available for pre-order.

The digital standard edition and the digital premium edition include the following content:

Digital standard edition

The standard edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Who will book the standard edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn will receive a download code for the mini digital soundtrack * of Tactics Ogre: Rebornwhich includes three songs from the original soundtrack of Tactics Ogre: Reborn composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto and recorded live **.

Premium digital edition

The standard edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

The original soundtrack complete with Tactics Ogre: Reborn*.

Who will pre-order the digital premium edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn will receive a download code for the mini digital soundtrack of Tactics Ogre (1995) *which includes ten chiptune tunes from the original Tactics Ogre game, released in 1995. Perfected at the time, these original chiptune tunes give a slightly different feel to live music re-recorded and inserted into Tactics Ogre: Reborn **.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available on PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC (on STEAM®) and has not yet received an age rating.

* Tactics Ogre: Reborn original soundtrack, Tactics Ogre: Reborn digital mini soundtrack and Tactics Ogre (1995) digital mini soundtrack may be sold separately at a future date.

** This bonus is available to those who pre-purchase or purchase a downloadable digital edition of Tactics Ogre: Reborn before 11:59 pm (local time) Thursday 10 November 2022. Download can be done between midnight Friday 11 November 2022 until 11:59 pm (local time) on Thursday 30 November 2023. You will not be able to download the bonus content after the end of the download availability period.