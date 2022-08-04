Square Enix published the trailer of announcement of Tactics Ogre Rebornalso indicating the release date: November 11, 2022, which is the old date of Starfield. The game will be released on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. There will be a standard physical version for Switch and PlayStation, plus a standard digital version for all platforms, along with a Digital Premium Edition for PlayStation and PC.

The description from the Tactics Ogre Reborn official website reads: “The game, based on the 2010 version, offers better graphics and audio, as well as refined dynamics that give life to a revamped but true to its origins Tactics Ogre. Tactics Ogre veterans will find a game that goes beyond their best. fond memories, as newbies discover a one-of-a-kind game. Even deeper in this new incarnation, the game lets you immerse yourself in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before. ”

There video descriptioninstead, it reads in translation: “Tactics Ogre: Reborn features an updated game design, fully voiced cutscenes, improved graphics and audio. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before! era of conflict, which path will you choose? ”

Tactics Ogre Reborn characters

Tactics Ogre Reborn has been the focus of multiple leaks for a long time, but only now do we have official confirmation of the release.