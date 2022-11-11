Born in 1993, OGRE BATTLE it is today one of the most famous strategic video game series in the world, also thanks to the difficult availability of the original game, making it one of the rarest video games to be found among those acclaimed by critics. At the moment the saga has three main titles, two secondary titles and a new edition recently available.

Just in view of the release of this new chapter, TACTICS OGRE: REBORN, released this November 11 on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 And Nintendo Switch

Peculiarities and plot

The dark political narrative of the former Ogre Battlewhich revolves around the terrible reality of war, was inspired by the external perspective of the creator of the series, Yasumi Matsuno, on the events that took place during the Yugoslav wars in the early 1990s, including ethnic cleansing in Bosnia. The second album of the rock band is also a great inspiration for him Queenwhich contained two songs entitled “Ogre Battle” And “The March Of The Black Queen”, titles that will then give name to the game itself. Even the “Sea of ​​Rhyan” present in the world of OGRE BATTLE takes its name from the song of Queen “Seven Seas of Rhye”.

The plot takes hold about twenty-five years before the main events, when the Empress Endora conquered the continent of Zetegenia. During his reign, a resistance organization called Liberation Army it is formed to free the continent from its dominion and it will be our protagonist (whose name, gender and other characteristics are chosen by the player) to take command. Defeating the empress she will be discovered to have been manipulated by the dark wizard Rashidiwhich uses its own blood to deliver Demundza, the king of the Underworld, sealed after the first great battle of the ogres. It will be up to the protagonist and his army to seal Demundza again before he can become too powerful.

An endless war

Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen (often referred to only as Ogre Battle) is the first in a saga including four other games in the series: Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber, Legend of Ogre Battle Gaiden: Prince of Zenobia (these two much more similar to the original), Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together And Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together , the second installment in the series and direct sequel to the first Ogre Battle, is the first title to depart from the foundations laid by the first chapter, presenting itself as a deeper, isometric tactical RPG based on the whole team. The storyline is divided into four chapters with a branching storyline that varies depending on the choices made by the player in the key scenes.

Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber , a sequel to the first Ogre Battle, is the third installment in the series and follows the story of Magnus Gallant, a recent graduate of the Ischka Military Academy and a rising captain in the Alba region. Once the civil war has broken out in the country, Magnus will decide to join the revolution, liberating the entire region step by step.

Legend of Ogre Battle Gaiden: Prince of Zenobia , was born as a secondary story compared to the first Ogre Battle, narrating the previous events. Before the events of the “March of the Black Queen” in fact, Tristan’s father (protagonist of this title and secondary character of the first Ogre Battle), the king of Xenobia, was assassinated to pave the way for the Empire to conquer the kingdom. Xytegenian. Tristan is rescued and trained in the hopes that he might one day lead a rebirth of his kingdom. The story spans several years, influencing the age and appearance of the characters. It is the first title in the series to also have a multiplayer function.

Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis, prequel to the prequel, takes place before Legend of Ogre Battle Gaiden: Prince of Zenobia and tells the story of Alphonse Loeher, a knight of the Order of the Holy Flame who is loyal to his boss as to his morals. The game will lead us to choose which path Alphonse will take, between intrigues, revelations and a sense of duty.

Alignment and Classes

The two most important aspects of Ogre Battlewhich have also marked the difference with respect to the other strategic ones in circulation, are the alignment and the classes. The game has a moral alignment system that not only affects gameplay but also tactical and strategic decisions, such as the moral alignments of the troops used to liberate a city, or whether to make popular or unpopular decisions.. These factors lead to one of 13 possible endings, along with other factors such as how many and which units are used, how battles are fought, army reputation, alignment and character charisma used by the player. Alignment indicates how good or bad a character is on a scale of 0 to 100; the higher the number, the “good” the hero. When high-aligned characters clear cities, the player’s reputation will also increase. Characters with high alignment will be weak against dark attacks but will have high defense against white attacks. They will fight better during the day and worse at night. Alignment can be increased by defeating enemies whose level is higher than the player’s, defeating ghosts and other dark creatures, and choosing tarot cards that increase said stat. Conversely, low-aligned characters are considered more “evil”. As a result, they fight better at night and are weak against light attacks, and clearing cities with these type of characters will lower the player’s reputation. A common strategy is to employ some decidedly low-aligned units to slaughter enemy units, reserving high-aligned units only for liberation purposes.

The second fundamental aspect of Ogre Battle is the class system. There are over 75 different classes available, but characters are limited to certain classes depending on their race. In addition to stat increases and various “level-ups”, a character’s class also determines how the character moves and fights. Each character has a type of terrain on which they move faster and fight the best (some classes even get additional attacks), with flying characters even able to move quickly across the battlefield. Additionally, each class has a variety of attacks that characters can perform, ranging from physical attacks that target an opponent to magical attacks that target an entire unit.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is the “rebirth” of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together in its 2010 version, offering better graphics and audio, as well as refined dynamics that give life to a renewed Tactics Ogre but faithful to its origins. Tactics Ogre veterans will find a game that goes beyond their fondest memories, while newbies will discover a game that is still one of a kind today. Even deeper in this new incarnation, the game allows you to immerse yourself in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before. The title also features an updated game design and fully voiced cutscenes (in English and Japanese). After the death of a tyrant, the islands of Valeria find themselves in the midst of a brutal conflict between three factions in search of power.

In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, we will follow the story of a young man who ended up in the middle of the war after the death of his father. Although his heart chooses freedom and justice, he will soon realize that even the noblest of goals requires making very difficult decisions. In the developer team we find once again Yasumi Matsuno, original creator of Tactics Ogre, the character designer Akihiko Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY Tactics, Bravely Default), the artistic director Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XII, Vagrant Story) and the composer Hitoshi S.akimoto (FINAL FANTASY XII, Vagrant Story).

In the developer team we find once again Yasumi Matsuno, original creator of Tactics Ogre, the character designer Akihiko Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY Tactics, Bravely Default), the artistic director Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XII, Vagrant Story) and the composer Hitoshi S.akimoto (FINAL FANTASY XII, Vagrant Story).