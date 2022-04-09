Square Enix registered the trademark of Tactics Ogre: Reborn in Japan, giving rise to speculation about a potential remastered version of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Togetherthe medieval tactical role-playing game.

The brand, spotted and shared by a Twitter user very up to date on this kind of announcement, Nibel, would have been announced by the GeForce Now leak last year, which indicated a Tactics Ogre remaster.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was released on the Super Famicom in Japan as far back as 1995, before being published also on the Sega Saturn and, in the west, on the PlayStation. On February 25, 2011, one was published remake for PSP: the time would therefore be ripe for a return in style.

