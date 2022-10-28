There are less than two weeks to go until the official launch of Tactics Ogre: RebornAnd SQUARE ENIX has already decided to release the trailer online “the final” of the game.

In the past few weeks, the company has introduced us to the many mechanics proposed by this reimagining of the original Tactics Ogre of 2010, including battle system and tarot, but also the various skills that the characters will be able to use in battle.

Start heating up your gaming platforms! Tactics Ogre: Reborn is outgoing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam from the next 11 November.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu