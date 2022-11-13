Although Square Enix has not revealed anything about it officially, according to the findings of the players apparently Tactics Ogre: Reborn on Nintendo Switch fully supports mouse and keyboard.

As user “solwhitehorn” reported on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, just plug in your mouse and keyboard via USB and these are automatically recognized by the game and the console. To demonstrate this, the user in question has posted an image of the settings menu, where we can see how it is possible to change the classic Joy-Con / Pro Controller commands of Switch with those of the keyboard.

The interesting thing in all this is that, as mentioned at the beginning, Square Enix has not officially talked about this detail, which among other things is not even indicated on the game packaging or in the dedicated eShop page.

“I found it strange that keyboard shortcuts were displayed in the setup menu. Even though nothing is written on the box, connecting a USB mouse / keyboard works directly and you can play this way as if it were the PC version. I also have tried a USB dongle for a Dell wireless keyboard / mouse combo and it works flawlessly, ”the redditor said.

This is not the first case in which a Nintendo Switch game supports mouse and keyboard, since for example Quake, Doom I and II also allow it. However, this is a welcome additional option and unfortunately not adopted by many titles.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available a few days ago on Switch, PC, PS5 and PS4. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review of Square Enix’s tactical role-playing game.