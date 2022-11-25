From the library of Square Enix classics, Tactics Ogre: Reborn reemerges, a punishing and essential experience that resembles Final Fantasy Tactics.

There are dozens of reasons not to recommend the original Tactics Ogre. The name itself encompasses everything you should know about the game: it’s a strategic one, and one with a brutal nature, evoking right from the title the high difficulty and permadeath of the first Fire Emblems that arrived in the West. The game doesn’t take you by the hand in the slightest, assuming that you’ll go through the in-game tutorials anyway or you’re already an expert user of tactical RPGs. Anyone who does not fall into the two categories above will easily feel like a fish out of water, also because the possibility of changing the difficulty is not even given to simplify things a bit.

Despite all this, however, if you are already familiar with the game and the genre, you could easily consider it an essential RPG in any enthusiast’s library. For all those moments of frustration, and all the quality of life improvements you’ve come to expect from the new version but aren’t, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a truly pure experience. The game doesn’t have the slightest layer of irony when it presents its world and races to you, it doesn’t wink at all when it delights in presenting its lore as if the player had never read or seen a Tolkien-inspired fantasy . It’s honest, it’s straightforward, and that’s exactly how turn-based combat works.

Luckily, you can always go through a menu and undo a turn, should you really regret your moves, and a turn is only set in stone after you’ve used an action, just so you don’t keep shooting. until you inflict a critical hit but, at the same time, leave the possibility of repositioning to hit enemies, and not allies, with your attacks. Yes, Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a strategy RPG just like Final Fantasy Tactics, only a little more brutal.

A difficult world —

But this overall harsher tone also envelops the story. There is nothing lighthearted in the world of Tactics Ogre: it talks about orphaned children, religion, knights, mercenaries, necromancy, and all in a frightening way. It’s a world where any kind of social mobility for our protagonists passes through assassinations, ordered by a lord of some kind who has only his own interests at heart. People only come to your rescue if you pay them to do so, no one is a good-hearted part of your party, not even the people the protagonists grew up with. The power of friendship is always secondary to the power of survival.

This is the Tactics Ogre that players have already had the opportunity to know, but Reborn is an all new remake. It manages to make the story even more impactful, thanks to the inclusion of full voice acting, which really brings each character to life. The contribution of the voice acting is not something to be underestimated and, of course, will make you care a lot more for those characters just because you hear their voices when they scream in pain. They don’t die instantly, on the contrary they have a countdown of three turns but, if you don’t have time to heal them with a spell or an object, they will be gone forever. Permadeath will cause you to care for each unit, and giving those units a voice really amplifies the effect.

A new graphic —

The presentation outside of battles is equally great. Menu animations flicker by at 60fps, and the way they’re organized means you can tell the build of each of your units at a glance – yet, there are so many nuances to dig into and delve into. The game is incredibly polished in this respect, but the battles don’t seem to have received a similar care. It’s strange because each level has essentially been recreated, now allowing you to pan around so you can look down on the pure arenas.

Switching between viewpoints gives a lovely 3D perspective from which to view the stage. But the levels themselves are still very faithful to the originals. The original game’s pixel art has been saturated in the remake, making it pop like never before, but the filter with which the PSP Tactics Ogre’s image has been smoothed out ends up being a bit of a distraction. Characters and settings received the same level of smoothing, and nostalgics, ourselves included, would have much preferred a classic razor-sharp presentation.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the verdict —

Tactics Ogre will be punishing enough for players new to the genre, but it also manages to be essential for many reasons. Modern strategists often forgo permadeath and high difficulty in favor of mainstream appeal but, thanks to the absence of compromises, Tactics Ogre: Reborn remains true to its origins and in 2022 shows us an incredible example of what this genre can be .

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF