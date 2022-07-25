Tactics Ogre: Reborn for PS5 and PS4 it was again revealed from a leak, but this time with lots of images and synopsis: it seems that the remaster really exists and at this point the only thing missing is an official announcement.

After the PlayStation leak last month, Tactics Ogre: Reborn appeared this time on a site that reports offers on the Sony digital platform, complete with a link to the game page which, however, was promptly removed.

According to the information that it was possible to steal before the leak was covered, Reborn is based on the remake released on PSP in 2010 and obviously boasts improved graphics and soundbut also some news on the gameplay front for an experience that remains faithful to the original.

Over the course of the campaign we will be asked to make choices that will influence the course of events and lead us to one of the possible endings as we follow the story from the perspective of a young man named Denam.

The strategic combat will take place in a three-dimensional battlefield, with a completely redesigned artificial intelligence of the enemies to add depth to this aspect and deliver us ever-current clashes.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together’s class management system has been changed to focus on individual units, which we will be able to modify through endless combinations of classes, gear, skills and spells.

The remaster will include modern features such as automatic saves, the ability to increase the speed of the action, a revised control system, characters recreated in high definition, cutscenes spoken in English and Japanese and re-recorded music.

Finally, a feature called World Tarot will allow you to travel back in history while leaving the acquired powers intact, while the Chariot Tarot will allow you to rewind some turns during the battles. There will also be a renewed endgame.