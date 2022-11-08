A brand new roundup of themed information Tactics Ogre: Reborn came online thanks to SQUARE ENIXand this time they introduce various game elements such as Warren’s reportthe side stories, and the relics.

As the name implies, Warren’s Report is a sort of account of the actions taken by player a Valeria, full of profiles of the characters met, news on what is happening throughout the country, and various information that can be useful to become more familiar with the game itself. It works as a sort of database, where reading the various information reported can also unlock additional locations to visit.

The exploration of the various dungeons will not only offer battles after battles, but inside them it will also be possible to find treasures and pieces of equipment, including relics. These will have different properties from normal items, and it will be possible to combine them with others of the same name proposed in the shop, in order to increase the various statistics more and more.

If you’re wondering what will happen to the game once the main story is over, fear not! A series of side stories and dungeons will be unlocked as soon as the main campaign is completed, so you can continue the fun with Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The end of the game is just the beginning of the adventure!

Will you be able to resist for a few more days? Tactics Ogre: Reborn is coming from this 11 November on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam. Below we propose a new gallery of images!

Source: Plaion