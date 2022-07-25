As well as its announcement leaked last June, here comes more news for Tactics Ogre: Reborn indirectly, this time shared by PS Dealssite to track the prices of the games offered on the PlayStation Store.

This portal was in fact able to offer us not only what will be the release date of the game on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5that is to say 11 Novemberbut he also delighted us with a complete description and some first images:

Overview Tactics Ogre, a milestone in tactical RPGs, comes back to life! Based on the 2010 version, the game features improved graphics and audio, as well as an updated design, thus resulting in a new Tactics Ogre that stays true to its roots. Features A tactical RPG that describes the struggle for control of the Valerian Islands.

Your choices influence how the story unfolds and its conclusion, with a gameplay system that allows for different paths through multiple endings. The story unfolds through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and change the course of Valeria’s history.

Fight tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI allows enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a system that always makes you think and never gets old.

The classed level management system used in Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (2010) has changed to a unit level system. Blast your way through endless combinations of classes, gear, abilities and spells.

Enjoy numerous gameplay improvements, such as an accelerated battle pace, automatic saves, and a complete overhaul of the controls and user interface.

The unmatched details of the characters and scenarios of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (1995) have been carefully recreated in high definition.

The footage is fully dubbed in English and Japanese, and all the music was re-recorded with live performances! Voices breathe new life into the characters’ complex motivations.

As you progress through the game you will unlock the World Tarot, which will allow you to go back in history with the power of your forces intact; an incredibly useful feature in a game where your choices have a huge impact on how the story unfolds. If you wonder what a different choice would have led to, now you can find out!

The journey back is not limited to history; the Chariot Tarot allows you to rewind up to a certain number of moves during the battle. In a tactical battle game where a single mistake can mean the difference between victory and defeat, you can play without worrying about getting in trouble.

Enjoy a wide range of endgame content such as the 100-level Palace of the Dead. If you already own the PlayStation 4 version you can get the PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost. Owners of a physical PlayStation 4 copy will need to insert it into the PlayStation 5 each time they wish to download or play the next gen digital version. PS4 physical edition owners with a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be able to get the PS5 version at no additional cost. Offline Single Player: Remote Play allows users to connect and play on their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 using a mobile device, PC, or other PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Offline playback enabled. Online features require an account and are subject to the terms of service and applicable privacy policy.

Since this is all a huge leak, from the initial reveal up to today’s news, we are still waiting for an official announcement of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Source: PS Deals Street Gematsu