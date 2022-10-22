Various videogame publications were able to try the new one firsthand Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and they gave us various gameplay videos dedicated to the first hour of the game. Videos that we do not recommend you to watch in case you do not want to spoilers or spoil the experience in any way.

But first let’s start with some new details released on the net by SQUARE ENIX!

As levels increase, each class will have a variety of skills to learn, and a maximum of 4 can be assigned to each party unit. This skill will be divided into four categories: actions, support, auto, and special:

Actions – These skills can be used at any time, similar to a weapon attack or spell. They consume MP, and the effects can guarantee 100% hit rate for weapons, allow the recruitment of a character, or more.

Support – Simply assigning this type of skill to one of the units will grant a passive effect. Some of these skills can offer increased HP or MP, or even enable counterattack when hit in battle.

Car – The probability of activation of this type of skill is automatic. Activation does not consume MP. The activation percentage can be increased thanks to some upgrade cards obtained by increasing the levels of each unit.

Specials – These are skills that only units belonging to certain races can use. They consume MP. These abilities can grant special and particular attacks that can also apply debuffs.

In the battlefield there will be elements that can affect the progress of the fight, namely the terrain and weather conditions. While various terrains may offer some advantages depending on the attacks used, the weather conditions can affect the visibility, movement, and accuracy of the attacks. Making good use of these elements can be decisive for victory.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is coming out of the next 11 November on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. Below you can see the videos with the first hour of play!















