Square Enix has done everything in recent years. Original releases, modest budget titles with proven quality, failed experiments and big hits. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is one of those proposals where you bet on reviving a notable niche title and give it one of several opportunities.

What do I mean by this section? Well, whoever played this title at the time knows that its quality is more than proven, the thing is that maybe he lost the original game or, failing that, they lent it to him and then he never saw it again. Yes, this strategy title is from that era.

The other is that it can be re-preserved – in case you find it physical -. Thus, the title will be able to live on the new generation of consoles and many more people will be able to enjoy it thanks to the fact that it is an interesting proposal.

The important question here is whether it is the resurrection of a game that deserves a second chance in the eyes of the most riveted fans of the strategy genre or, failing that, is it another port that will go unnoticed compared to all the other options that are now on the market.

The legacy behind Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Let’s travel back in time, plus or minus 12 years from this article. We found? The PSP is still alive and is the ideal platform to give space to several titles that you probably didn’t even play in the SNES generation or the original PlayStation. Tactics Ogre is one of those titles that came out everywhere: Super Famicom, Sega Saturn and PlayStation, all between 1995 and 1998.

Yes, it is an “old” game and that brings many challenges for developers. The truth is that Square Enix is ​​not a business that does not know how to do its job and as an immediate example we have Actriser Renaissance which is a more or less similar example: bringing back a Super Nintendo game with updated graphics and some mechanics.

Source: Square Enix

Tactics Ogre: Reborn it looks good as a tweaked 32-bit game that takes advantage of new technologies: faster loads, better audio, on-screen colors, and more. The adjustments are not so radical because they are not necessary, however, this is nothing more than a superficial detail and mere appreciation that changes from look to look.

The important thing here is how well executed the game is in terms of being updated for the current generation of consoles and platforms it can be played on.

Game that was aged like good wines

Tactics Ogre: Reborn It is not just any tactical game, for many, it was the “tactical game” that defined other titles that came out later such as Final Fantasy Tactics. The visual presentation, the movement through the tiles, the choices, all of that is a kind of basis for all the tactical games that we know today.

Now, at the beginning of the game, he asks you a series of questions that seem to come out of a personality questionnaire. Obviously, everything is related to a medieval emphasis and that revenge is coming. Even at the end you will be left with the feeling that maybe you did not have the best choices.

Source: Square Enix

The auction is a goddess and from there the story begins in a truly strange way. The truth is that the history of Tactics Ogre: Reborn starts slow. A small resistance group is making their efforts and by mistake messes with mercenaries, who in turn take them under their wing and from there they teach you how to play.

The protagonists are Denim Powell, his sister Kachua and his friend Vice. From there comes a story with enough hints of revenge that you don’t know if it’s the right one or if it’s flat out, you better let yourself go to see what happens. As a good Japanese game, characters are added to your group and things gradually become more complex.

We also recommend: Tactics Ogre: Reborn is confirmed and already has a release date

Game mechanics you’ll love

Let’s go by parts Tactics Ogre: Reborn keeps its combat mechanics intact. It is not necessary to change it because it already worked very well. How was it? You have your group and you must face the enemy. Each unit has abilities, classes and such.

The characters you drive have different skills and abilities. Some can move across many squares, others specialize in casting spells at enemies from a distance, and so on. Come on, you already know more or less what awaits you both to face and to use.

Source: Square Enix

The combat system is very clear: when it is the turn of one of your units, the first thing you must do is move it, then choose what to do, such as attack, use some kind of item or wait and give up your turn. You can change your mind at any time and cancel, but if you have already done an action, then you can no longer go back.

A key point is that at the bottom of the screen it is possible to see the turn order of the units that follow. So more or less you already know if an enemy is going to attack or, failing that, your characters are the ones who follow. This makes you focus well on what kind of attacks you should make and if there is a possibility that you do not even have how to defend yourself.

Tactics Ogre is one of those long games… Really long

If you are not familiar with this kind of experiences, we anticipate that they are hard, not to the extreme of being unfriendly, they are a really long challenge and they are not going to give you room to make mistakes. If you want to play it, the first thing we recommend is that you take things easy.

Source: Square Enix

Why? It’s like it’s food that you should taste and enjoy for as long as it takes for you to have that feeling of satisfaction. If you go crazy for rushing things, then you’re not going to get anywhere. Yes, we could say that it is an experience for another generation of players, however, the reality is that it is a good title which will have a new opportunity to shine.

It excites you Tactics Ogre: Reborn? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comments section. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.