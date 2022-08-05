After the (not so much) surprise announcement of Tactics Ogre: Rebornwhose release is scheduled for the next 11 November, SQUARE ENIX announced a rich Collector’s Editionavailable exclusively one-Store Japanese company.

The Collector’s, sold at a price of 22,000 yen (about € 165), includes, in addition to the physical version of the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switchan artbook with illustrations by Akihiko Yoshida and Tsubasa Masao, a mini-CD with the soundtrack, the game’s script in three volumes, and a tarot deck.

Anyone who pre-orders the basic version on the Japanese store will instead participate in a lottery that sees 500 up for grabs “Glass Pumpkins“, Reproductions of the famous pumpkins coveted by the witch Deneb, a recurring character in the Ogre Battle series.

Tactics Ogre: Rebornrevised and corrected version of the classic Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Togetherwill be available in both physical and digital versions starting November 11 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The version PCavailable through Steamwill be published the next day.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera