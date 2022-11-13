It has been available worldwide for a few days Tactics Ogre: Reborn (here you will find our review), which could without too many frills be defined as a case of remake of a remake, given that what we will soon have in our hands is practically an even more updated version of the updated version (out at the time on PSP) of a Super Nintendo classic that also arrived on the first PlayStation, that is Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, chapter belonging to the now elderly series of Ogre Battle developed by Quest Corporation and which owes its birthplace to Yasumi Matsunothe same brainiac who delighted us with stories full of political fiction, murky morality and outcast heroes in titles such as FINAL FANTASY TACTICS (True spiritual heir of Tactics Ogres) And Vagrant Story.

We will therefore find ourselves a strategic historian with complex turn-based battles, with a story full of political intrigue in a medieval scenario and different moral choices to make that will decide how the course of events will evolve (A bit like already seen in the never enough acclaimed TRIANGLE STRATEGY), in a game that brings to the table a classic that has left its mark over time but at the same time multiple improvements to the quality of life that promise to make it a little easier for the player to manage. We have decided to list some interesting trivia that could pique the curiosity of those who had already eyed this intriguing remaster. No more talking, and let’s start right away with our list of questions and answers.

What platforms is Tactics Ogre: Reborn available for?

SQUARE ENIX has published the title in question will be released simultaneously on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Do you have to know the Ogre Battle series to appreciate it?

Although there are some connections to the rest of the series (mostly due to the presence of certain characters), Tactics Ogres it can easily be played in its own right without missing any detail of the plot, which is completely self-contained.

Is the game in Italian? What will be the languages ​​of the dubbing?

Unfortunately, among the multiple languages ​​listed for the localization of the title texts, Italian is absent. As for dubbing, as is now the practice for almost all SQUARE ENIX titles, you can choose between English or Japanese dubbing from the settings menu.

What differentiates this version from the others, mainly from the PSP one?

The Reborn version of Tactics Ogres features many improvements over the original PSP remake of Let Us Cling Together. First of all, now the classes you can give to characters no longer level up, but each individual unit in the field gains experience and levels. You are also given the option to freely equip a certain number of skills and items from the character management menu. When going to the formation of the formation before the battle, it is now possible to choose different formations made available if you do not feel like choosing how to place your units on the field, and you are given the possibility to observe the battlefield before starting the fight so you can decide who to deploy on the field based on the type of enemies and their elemental affinities. It is possible to increase the speed of the fights at any time, and now maps feature buff and debuff cards that you can collect to obtain temporary boosts and debuffs. There are completely no random encounters when roaming the map, but it is now possible, wherever you are, to select Training mode to freely level up your characters if a story encounter proves too complicated, without having to wander around the map hoping that an enemy will have the decency to attack.

What format is it available in? Is there a Collector’s Edition?

The game is available both physically and digitally on consoles, and digitally only on PC. A real physical Collector’s Edition is not foreseen to be purchased in the West, while a rich Collector’s Edition is present on the Japanese SQUARE ENIX store, but it is possible to purchase a Digital Premium Edition on PlayStation and Steam which contains the game and the original soundtrack with lots of new unpublished themes for this version, always by the now historian Hitoshi Sakimoto (whom we interviewed here).

Where can I buy the Digital Premium Edition from?

You can buy this version from the SQUARE ENIX store or directly from PlayStation Store and Steam.

Are there any preorder bonuses?

Those who pre-purchased the game before 11:59 pm on November 10, 2022 received a free mini soundtrack featuring three tracks by Sakimoto recorded live, and those who purchased the Digital Premium Edition will instead get three tracks extrapolated from the original version of 1995 of Let Us Cling Together.