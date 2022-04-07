SQUARE ENIX has registered a new trademark in Japan linked to the franchise Tactics Ogrea series of Strategic RPGs born in 1993.

At the moment there are not many details released for the trademark, the only information leaked is in fact the name “Tactics Ogre: Reborn“. It is unclear if this means the arrival of a new chapter in the franchise or the remastering of one of the previous episodes. The Ogre franchise currently consists of six different chapters:

Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen (1993)

(1993) Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (1995)

(1995) Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber (1999)

(1999) Ogre Battle Gaiden: Prince of Zenobia (2000)

(2000) Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis (2001)

(2001) Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (Remake of 2010)

We just have to wait to find out what news it has in store SQUARE ENIX for us about the Ogre Battle franchise.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu