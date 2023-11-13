He mixed the “magic” recipe in his office in Appiano Gentile during the last break, when he was training a handful of players not called up by their respective national teams (some even injured: Cuadrado and Arnautovic). Simone Inzaghi was fresh from a disappointing home draw against Bologna and had even lost against Sassuolo in the previous home league match. He was certainly not the manager of a team in crisis, but he had something to fix because Milan had set their sights on Serie A and there were two delicate matches on the horizon for the Champions League group against Salzburg. A month later, at the beginning of the break for the November national teams, the climate is completely different and the “magic” recipe has had the desired effect as evidenced by the six victories in a row between the championship and Europe. But what did Inzaghi do to improve Inter?