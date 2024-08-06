Home page politics

From: Michael Kister

A political scientist loyal to the Kremlin claims that the West has long supplied tactical nuclear weapons to Ukraine. He provides no evidence.

Moscow – Russian state television is not exactly known for the factuality of its reporting. This is especially true of its discussion panels, in which agitators such as Vladimir Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan outdo each other in the absurdity of their claims. Popular topics are nuclear weapons, nuclear war and the radioactive dust in which the Putin-Familiar Dmitry Medvedev would like to transform everything that goes against his grain.

Alexey Mukhinhead of the Kremlin-loyal Center for Political Information, was recently a guest on a talk show on the state television channel Rossiya 1There, as the US media first reported Newsweek, he made the unfounded claim that Ukraine had now received tactical nuclear weapons from the West. Tactical nuclear weapons are considered “battlefield weapons” and have a shorter range and destructive power than strategic nuclear weapons, but are still considerably more destructive than conventional weapons.

Because F-16s are now in Ukraine, the invaded country has certainly already received tactical nuclear weapons from the West, said the head of a pro-Kremlin think tank on Russian state television. © IMAGO / Kyodo News

Russian state television: Ukraine possesses “tactical nuclear weapons” from the West

“First of all, [die F-16] already there, and I am sure that the tactical nuclear weapons are already there. Unfortunately, practice shows that if they [etwas] announce that this happened several months ago,” said Mukhin, according to the Russian investigative website Agents on Rossiya 1.

The political scientist seems to want to imply that one cannot assume that something has not already happened just because it has not been announced. He uses the recent delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Western allies to Ukraine as an example. In fact, Mukhin’s analogy is more than crooked. On the one hand, this step was discussed and announced long in advance, and on the other, Ukraine repeatedly insisted on it publicly.

However, there was never any mention of the delivery of tactical nuclear weapons from the West. Ukraine neither demanded them, nor did any supporting country promise to provide them. The apparent causal connection that Mukhin is trying to establish is therefore completely meaningless. Moreover, he did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Nothing new on Kremlin television: Playing with nuclear fire

Russian political talk shows often speculate about how a nuclear war against the West could be fought. “The constant repetition normalizes the scenario that Russia could actually use nuclear weapons,” Julia Smirnova, senior researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue Germany, told ARD. According to Smirnova, this lowers “the threshold for violence and destruction even further.”

If talk show guest Mukhin had any specific goal at all in the recent case, it was more likely to be to demonize Ukraine and its allies. In October 2022, Russian officials and state media such as the news agency RIA Novosti already, Ukraine is building a dirty bombwhich it intends to detonate on its own territory and then blame Russia.

Nuclear weapons claim probably aimed at the Russian population

The destructive power of a dirty bomb is less than that of a classic nuclear weapon. It contains explosives and radioactive material that is intended to be dispersed over the surrounding area by the force of the explosion. Christopher Fettweis, professor of politics at Tulane University, said Newsweek at the time that he believed the Russian people were the target of the bomb claim.

It serves to “remind the people that they are really facing a desperate, evil enemy that is supported by NATO and that must be destroyed,” Fettweis continued. A similar scenario is conceivable with regard to Mukhin’s latest claim that Ukraine possesses tactical nuclear weapons from the West.