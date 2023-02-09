It started a little creepy and ended nothing short of spectacular. The penultimate episode of The smartest person opened with Sleeping Beauty, a Chilean tarantula that candidate Mátyás Bittenbinder had brought along. It is tradition this winter season for the biologist to bring an animal with him in every episode he appears.

The other candidates, actress Anniek Pheifer (‘They can’t jump, can they?’) and presenter annex youtuber Quinty Misiedjan, recoiled a bit when Bittenbinder brought out the spider and spoke enthusiastically about Doornroosje (‘Already twenty years old’) and Maarten van Rossem asked what he ate. “No birds,” says Bittenbinder. “Many people think so, but most tarantulas eat small insects.”

The broadcast remained exciting, but in a different way: with a lot of venom in the tail. Quinty Misiedjan was the smartest of the day four times (out of five episodes) before the final week and was also crowned the omniscient this week (Tuesday and Wednesday). The presenter had to let Anniek Pheifer go ahead tonight, but had very good chances to accompany Pheifer to the final. See also Public transport in Wiesbaden: farewell to hydrogen

In the day final against Mátyás Bittenbinder, she started with a deficit (140 seconds against 214), but fought back through questions about Het Capitool, Martijn Krabbé, rusk and suddenly found herself ahead: 66 seconds remained, while Bittenbinder was ‘only there’. had 29. He had to give four correct answers to play Quinty Misiedjan. When asked, “What do you know about the lie detector?”, he answered “device” and “heartbeat” and passed. The score then: 21 seconds for Bittenbinder, 26 for Misiedjan, who then had his turn but had no answer.

She then made a crucial blunder: Misiedjan forgot to let the seconds run out and get under Bittenbinder to start the next turn. In that case, she needed two correct answers in the next turn (twice twenty seconds) to clear Bittenbinder and reach the final. Misidjan – did she have a blackout? – passed immediately, leaving her at 25 seconds and not she but Bittenbinder allowed to start. She immediately realized her blunder and yelled, “Poop!” And again ‘poop’. She kept repeating it and, “Did I say poop yet?” See also Cycling A buyer of a new bike can run into three nasty things, one of which is price: “Bike prices can easily go up by hundreds instead of tens”

Bittenbinder only stammered ‘man, man, man, man’, Misiedjan added that it was ‘stupid’ of her and then feared her opponent’s two correct answers. That fear turned out to be justified. When asked: ‘what do you know about American football?’ Bittenbinder answered ‘sport’ and ‘touchdown’ and was then able to put his arms in the air. To which presenter Philip Freriks shouted that he could ‘thank Quinty very much’.

Bittenbinder did. He gave her a hug, said ‘thank you’ and will play the final against Anniek Pheifer and Martin Rombouts tomorrow. And Quinty Misiedjan, she closed her eyes and clapped sportively for Mátyás Bittenbinder.

Quinty Misidjan © KRO-NCRV



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Judgments | A man rang an elderly person's doorbell and pretended to be a maintenance man: Soon, one pizza was bought with the embezzled bank card

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: