France, unlike Argentina, did not improve as the tournament went on, mainly because they were already at a very high level from the start.

The Roosters have already been at the “top of the ladder” since their first game against Australia, and they don’t have any rungs to climb, so they’ve kept up.

France does not need acquisition

The idea of ​​France coach Didier Deschamps lies in allowing the opposing team to obtain the ball and possession, as France has less general possession than its opponents during the tournament. Argentina.

Efficiency and direct play are key to Le Bleu.

If you’ve watched Real Madrid for the last 7 or 8 years, it’s exactly the same way. A team doesn’t need to be “the best” throughout the game, they just need to know when they are the best during certain periods in the game.

France and Real Madrid both know how to happily sit off the ball defensively and absorb whatever the other team throws at them.

Defense support

Mbappe’s “lethal” runs are even more deadly when he is allowed in from the left, which is assisted by left-back Theo Hernandez.

Theo advances forward, which obstructs the opponent’s right-back, and causes confusion for the opponent because they do not know whether they will pursue Mbappe or fortify the party from Theo.

Mbappe suspension plan

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni switched between a defense of three elements and a defense of four during the tournament, but against France he is expected to choose 4 defenders in the back, with a 4-4-2 plan.

Two close lines of four are the best way to stop Kylian Mbappe, and it worked well in the semi-final win over Croatia.

Nahuel Molina could get the help of midfielders Rodrigo de Paul, as he will patrol down the right flank to support Molina in stopping Mbappe.

Target Argentina

Like Morocco, Argentina will target the left side of the French defense, especially Theo Hernandez, who will advance a lot with Mbappe, leaving spaces behind that Lionel Messi will exploit.

The French defense is coherent, but Hernandez is definitely the “hole”, because he is sometimes reckless in defense and impulsive to attack, and he is the player that Lionel Messi will target a lot.

Griezmann discovery

The big decision Deschamps made was to put Antoine Griezmann in midfield. Argentina may try to counter his presence on Sunday with an additional midfielder, perhaps Leandro Paredes, and Griezmann will have to find a way around potential overload in the middle.

If Argentina play 4-4-2 with De Paul, Paredes, Enzo Fernandez and McAllister, the French midfield will have to exploit any vast spaces left behind the midfield, should the ‘tango’ attempt to flood the middle of the pitch.

We saw against England that there was no problem for Griezmann to do that, counter the intensity of the midfield, and find the right spaces between the lines for the attackers.

Sunday’s game, on paper, is likely to be very exciting, like their confrontation in the 2018 World Cup, when France won 4-3, but the finals are never like that, and tactical caution is likely to prevail.