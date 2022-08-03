TACOTOON is one year old and celebrates its birthday by hosting a contest!

Turin, 7 June 2022 – Tacotoon is a digital entertainment platform, centered on webcomics: contents born digital to be enjoyed by their devices, as the payoff states: webcomics anywhere, anytime, anyplace! The titles are numerous and constantly updated: every Tuesday is in fact Taco Tuesdayand new series and episodes are released.

Action, adventure, fantasy, biographic novel, comedy, romance and boy’s love: the webcomics present on Tacotoon are of different genres. Among the authors present on the platform Lorenzo La Neve and Matilde Simoni (Stephanie and Louis), Alessandro Ripane (Ramon hai Sgarrato), Caterina Bonomelli (Sottopelle), Dario Sicchio, Jacopo Vanni and Francesco Segala (Black Rock), Guido Brualdi (Season) , Giovanni Dell’Oro (Madness), Laura Romagnoli (Average Girl) Roberto Recchioni (Dog Grinta), Michele Monteleone & Simone Pace (Fiaba di Cenere, Kersos) and many others!

In one year of life, the catalog has been enriched by dozens and dozens of series from all over the world. Among these series, the OriginalTacotoon proprietary productions made by the most interesting talents in the sector.

Tacotoon decides to celebrate his first birthday by indicating a CONTEST! An initiative aimed at giving emerging authors the opportunity to test themselves! The deadline for submitting the proposal for a webcomicin perfect Tacotoon style, it expires on September 9, 2022: a jury of professionals will select a shortlist of 10 finalists who will receive prizes in Taco-Coins, Tacotoon’s internal currency (which can be used to purchase our comics); and, al Lucca Comics & Games 2022we will announce who, among these 10 finalists, will be the absolute winnerwhich will bring home a cash prize from € 3,000!

For all the details on the modalities and participation requirements, read carefully the regulation that you find at this link.

Happy reading and good contest with Tacotoon! Find out more about:www.tacotoon.com