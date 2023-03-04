Are you a taco lover? Then continue reading this note and you will find out some infallible advice given by a taquero so that, from now on, order your tacos and they have a lot of meat.

In social networks, in addition to videos, photos and entertaining stories that make you laugh, indignant or make you cry, you can also find advice that is very practical for life.

And speaking of life, how in Mexico one of the most consumed foods It is, without a doubt, the taco, a taco maker made the decision to give a recommendation that is worth gold, because by applying it you will have tacos with more meat.

It was through the social network TikTok where a taquero posted a video in which he revealed the infallible trick to order tacos in a taco shop and make them have a little more “carnita”.

According to what the taco expert pointed out, there is a correct way to order tacos in a peddler and thus ensure that the famous Mexican dish will have more meat than normal.

“Taquero advice. You don’t know how many tacos to order. Calculate the size of your cue maker’s hand, usually we can fit 3 cues. If you order more of those, we’ll add less meat to make it fit. Order 3”, the seller advised.

In this sense, the man emphasized that, in general, a taco maker can only fit 3 tacos in his hand, so If the person asks for more than 3 tacos, they will add less meat to make it fit, so he urged that they only order 3 In the first moment.

Meanwhile, in another of his tiktoks, the man recommended to diners order the tacos of what you like the mostWell, if the person doesn’t specify what they want, the taco maker will give them what they have the most, since they don’t want to end up with so much product at the end of the day.

We recommend you read:

For his part, the taquero advised that they avoid ordering a taco by taco when there are many customers, as that will create a lot of space between one taco and another, since they have to serve the others first, although he pointed out that this can be done when there are not so many people.