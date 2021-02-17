While 2021 continues with stock issues for Xbox Series XGood news comes from other places, well Taco Bell Spain announces a 63 Xbox Series X giveaway. We know that Microsoft is currently trying to solve all the supply problems of its next generation consoles around the world, but also that this could take until beyond the middle of the year. So without a doubt the fact that Taco Bell Spain announces a drawing of 63 Xbox Series X is interesting news for those who wish to obtain it.

The announcement was made through a tweet on his official account. For now there are no terms or conditions of the contest, only the announcement of it. So for now we can only wait for the announcement of these conditions, which could be a great chance to win an Xbox Series X.

Taco Bell’s original tweet asked twitter users that to get through 60 Xbox Series X they had to retweet it more than 1000 times in less than 1 hour. The goal was not only achieved but was greatly exceeded, which is why a new tweet was shared in which Taco Bell Spain announces a draw for 63 Xbox Series X and not 60 as had initially been said. These 3 additional Xbox Series Xs would be a bonus for the good reception that the draw had.

As we have said, we will have to wait for the final conditions of the draw to be established by Taco Bell Spain, which it will surely be publishing in the next few days, if not in the next few hours. For now it has been said that users can share ideas of new challenges with the hashtag #SorteoTacoBellXbox, and that if interesting ideas were found, they would add more consoles to the draw.

