Construction must be faster, cheaper and easier to avert the housing crisis. Local authorities, market parties and corporations are joining forces and coming up with a concrete plan, but call billions in government support essential for this. “Otherwise we will face a very big problem,” says chairman Sharon Dijksma of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG).
Dennis Naaktgeboorte
Latest update:
29-02-24, 10:30
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Tackling #housing #shortage #crisis #plan #39Every #month #time #lost #month #much39
Leave a Reply