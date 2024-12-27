Tackling staff shortages and mental health challenges in the care sector

Spain is one of the oldest countries in the world. According to population projections prepared by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), within 15 years the population aged 80 or older will go from three million in 2024 to 4.35 in 2039, with a growth of 47.5%. , and centenarians will almost triple, reaching 46,000 people. On the other hand, a third of the Spanish population – around 34% – has some mental health problem, according to the latest data provided by the Annual Report of the National Health System 2023. Furthermore, this percentage rises to 40% in the case of the population over 50 years old and reaches 50% in the population over 85 years old.

In this context, professional care becomes even more important to ensure the well-being and sustainability of society. “The sector is going through a turning point to reflect and work together for all interested parties because it is time to define the future and sustainability of care,” says Philippe Morin, CEO of Clariane Spainthe group, of French origin, leader in the health and social sector with more than 200 centers and services throughout Spain.

The group, which entered Spain in 2019 focusing on nursing homes through Seniors Residences, also has four more expert brands: Ita mental health —focused on the treatment of mental health problems—, Group 5 —with the focus on the care of people in vulnerable situations such as homeless people, social emergencies, serious mental disorders—, Consulting —for looked after youth— and Group 5 CIAN —neurorehabilitation specialists—. This turn makes visible the new purpose of the group that reads: ““Take care of the human essence of each person in moments of vulnerability” . “In 2024 we have opened new centers that serve the mental health population, elderly people or people with neurological rehabilitation needs in Madrid, Andalusia, La Rioja and the Basque Country, and we have begun the management of new tenders in the Basque Country, Castilla La Mancha , Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands,” says Philippe Morin, who has been managing the group in Spain for a year and a half.

The challenges of the future in mental health and older people

If Clariane’s beginnings in Spain were focused on nursing homes, the company’s CEO is clear that this sector faces important challenges, especially after the pandemic. “The increase in demand for services, being able to guarantee access to health services, working on loneliness and social isolation, raising awareness among the entire society, greater training and more resources for caring personnel,” he points out, although immediately afterwards He points out: “But if I have to focus on one, I would focus on the lack of personnel in general, since we find ourselves with a sector that is currently unattractive due to labor issues and adds to the poor image of the sector after the pandemic.”





It must be taken into account that these personnel face, for example, social emergencies such as the one experienced in Valencia due to the passage of the DANA in which their function is to coordinate the response, ensuring that assistance is provided to the affected people in a manner fast and effective. “Now it is time to learn from the situation experienced and adapt the services together with the Public Administrations and the rest of the emergency services to be prepared and minimize the impact of these situations,” says the CEO.

When it comes to mental health, the great focus of Clariane, through Grupo 5 and Ita Mental Health, Morin is clear that the sector is going through an important inflection point, with several challenges ahead. “The first without The doubt is the increase in the dependent and aging population and the lack of resources to respond. The second and in line with the first would be to adapt the care models that society demands. The third is coordination between services that allow resources to be optimized accompanied by innovation. The fourth would be being able to respond to intersectionality, improving the personalization of services to the different complexities that people present. And finally, the challenge of changing views towards people with mental health problems mainly, or ageism,” he explains.

The challenges of the new year

To this end, Philippe Morin has an ambitious new year ahead in which, as he explains, they want to focus on three aspects: “Firstly, taking care of the emotional well-being, diversity and talent of our professionals, because they are the wealth of Clariane.” To do this, he explains, they will launch different projects from the beginning of the year. “Secondly, our development plan. In 2025 we plan to open 8 new centers and services in Madrid, Andalusia, Aragon, the Valencian Community and Extremadura. And, thirdly, continue developing our corporate social responsibility plan that allows us to continue moving towards our purpose of caring for vulnerable people,” he concludes.





And for a company focused on caring for people in moments of vulnerability, corporate social responsibility is essential. “It is one of the pillars of Clariane because it generates trust in society and attracts the talent of new professionals who want to get involved in a committed company. We have eleven initiatives that range from energy efficiency, the promotion of local purchases, the best care of the people we serve, innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion or the emotional well-being of our teams, among others,” he says.