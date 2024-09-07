In this edition of A Week in the World we ask why Emmanuel Macron has chosen a conservative prime minister after the early legislative elections, in which the left-wing alliance obtained a relative majority in the Assembly. We also analyze the possible impacts of the judicial reform in Mexico, promoted by the ruling Morena party. We comment on what has taken place in Beijing at the China-Africa summit. Finally, we address the prospects of the war in Ukraine.

