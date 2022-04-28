“Today is a very important signal, to my phrase ‘Juve won’, Dad raised his fingers as a sign of victory. The path is long but we will make it.” Andrea Tacconi entrusts Facebook with a brief update on his father Stefano. The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper has been hospitalized in Alessandria since 23 April following a cerebral hemorrhage. Tacconi felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event. A severe headache on Saturday morning and the rush to the hospital. Then the transfer to the neurosurgery department of the Alexandria hospital for cerebral haemorrhage due to the rupture of an aneurysm. This was explained by Dr. Andrea Barbanera, director of the facility. “His condition immediately appeared important and serious,” said the doctor at the time of admission. Last Monday the first encouraging signs. His son Andrea had also revealed that his father “had begun to move his eyes and limbs a little”.