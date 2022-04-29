Tacconi, his son Andrea: “Dad raised his fingers for the Juve victory”

The son of Stefano TacconiAndrea on social media sends a small update on the conditions of theformer Juventus goalkeeper. “Today a very important signal, to my sentence ‘Juve won‘dad raised his fingers in victory. The path is long but we will make it “.

Stefano Tacconi is hospitalized in neurosurgery department of the Alexandria hospital from 23 April after acerebral hemorrhage. The former Juventus and Italian national team goalkeeper felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event.

Last Monday the first signs that brought hope: the son Andrea he had revealed that Stefano Tacconi “had begun to move his eyes and limbs a little”.

Tacconi, his son Andrea: “In the morning he got up saying he had a bit of a headache …”(Ipa photo)

