Stefano Tacconi hospitalized, the fans prepare a banner outside the hospital: “We are close to you”

The fans don’t stop supporting “Captain Fracassa“. In hospital since last April 23, the former number 1 of the Juventus Stefano Tacconiunder the Juventus team from 1983 to 1992, had been hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage. Fans of the doormanHowever, they never stopped supporting him.

“Captain Fracassa we are close to you“, signed Milan 1986. It is the banner displayed for Stefano Tacconi at one of the entrances to the hospital in Alexandria. The banner photo was posted in a story on Instagram from the son Andrewthanking “all the fans who came out of the hospital to support dad”

Tacconi, however, he does not seem to have recovered yet. “We still have to wait a couple of days to get a complete picture. We are in a risky phase,” he told Tuttosport the director of the Alexandria Department of Neurosurgery Andrea Blackbeardproviding an update on the conditions of the former goalkeeper. “She is not conscious, at times she has some movement and every now and then she opens and closes her eyes or hands … Tac does not show serious damage or not reversible, you have to wait for it to awaken. For Tacconi however, the timely intervention of the rescuers was fundamental. Had it happened in the night, he would have died ”.

