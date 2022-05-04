Stefano Tacconi’s conditions have not yet stabilized. The former goalkeeper of Juve and the national team remains very serious and the next few hours will be decisive. Tacconi felt ill in Asti on the morning of April 23: initially hospitalized in the Piedmontese town, shortly after 3 pm he was transferred to Alessandria for “a cerebral hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm”.

The latest bulletin this morning reports the statement by Andrea Barbanera, Director of the Neurosurgery Department, who is treating the goalkeeper: “As a consequence of what happened to Stefano and as expected from the normal course of this pathology, the patient is going through the more critical. Our team is carrying out the pharmacological treatment to counter the cerebral vasospasm, but his clinical condition is fluctuating. It is in fact the most complicated phase that can evolve rapidly both in a positive and negative sense unfortunately. Stefano is continuing to fight: the next few days will be decisive “.