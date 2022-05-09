Stefano Tacconi “has made very important steps forward. If the situation continues like this, in 2-3 days he could leave resuscitation and be moved to the neurosurgery ward”. It is the latest bulletin, scheduled and expected for today, of the situation of the former Juventus and National goalkeeper drawn up by Dr. Andrea Barbanera, director of the Neurosurgery Department of the Alessandria hospital, who is following him with Fabrizio Racca, director of Therapy Intensive.

The bulletin

“The situation is more stable, Stefano Tacconi is still in intensive care, but he certainly has better vigilance. He does not respond completely, but follows orders. He greets, moves the 4 limbs”, says the update from Alessandria also shared on Facebook by the son of the goalkeeper, Andrea. “We are also starting to detach it from the respirator. There is not yet zero risk, but I would say that the message we are giving today is positive – explains Blackbeard -. We have taken the right direction and surely there will still be some way to go. Maybe, though. , the most uphill part of it is over “. Stefano Tacconi has been hospitalized since 23 April at the hospital in Alessandria for cerebral haemorrhage from an aneurysm rupture. He felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event.