Almost a year after the sad episode that upset his life and that of his family, Stefano Tacconi left the Alessandria hospital to complete the last phase of rehabilitation in a facility closer to home.

The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper had in fact been taken to the Civil Hospital on 22 April 2022 following a cerebral hemorrhage from the rupture of an aneurysm. After being operated on by the team of the director of Neurosurgery Andrea Barbanera, with the support of the neuroradiologist Ivan Gallesio, and hospitalized for a long time, first in resuscitation, directed by Fabrizio Racca, and then right in the hospital ward, he entered the Borsalino in July and he came out a few days ago following an intense rehabilitation work. “Stefano Tacconi’s journey – explained Luca Perrero, Director of Neurorehabilitation – was surprising, with a progressive improvement from a motor, respiratory and cognitive point of view, thanks to the collaboration of the entire nursing team and its Coordinator, physiotherapist, speech , psychological and of the obs. Surely the tenacity, the commitment, the humor and the remarkable physical prowess have facilitated the recovery, which in recent months has seen constant work on all levels, using both the gyms and the occupational laboratories of the structure, where he expressed skills and interests, such as cooking, that were present in his daily life prior to the traumatic episode”. “The Borsalino has entered our hearts and souls. – said the family –. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of the Alessandria Hospital, to that of the Borsalino and, especially, to Laura, the physiotherapist who followed from the first to the last day”.