“The road is still long, but in the meantime he has left the hospital and we are approaching home with dad. We will always be grateful to Alexandria”. Andrea Tacconi, the eldest son of the former Juventus goalkeeper, struggles to hold back the emotion. A year has now passed since that tragic April 23, 2022 in which father Stefano suddenly passed out due to a cerebral hemorrhage caused by the rupture of an aneurysm. First the neurosurgical operation, then the delicate stay in resuscitation and then the rehabilitation, which will now continue in Milan.