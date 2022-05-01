Last weekend I was a guest at the Tacámbaro Intercultural Book Fair (Filit), in Michoacán. There I presented my novel The Dream of Paloma Sanlúcar and taught a poetry reading and writing workshop for three days. I didn’t have a chance to eat carnitas, or rather I let it pass, but I did enjoy a subtle and exquisite mezcal. I only had two wheelies, so I didn’t know what would have happened if I had a third. I must admit that my mistake was not bringing a bottle and enjoying it at home again. Anyway, another time it will be. Well, it is not the presentation of the book – which by the way had a presenter who was acute in her reading and generous with her comments – that I want to refer to; nor to pork rinds or mezcal or sweaty tacos, but to the book fair and the enormous effort made by a group of artists, managers and cultural promoters to carry it out almost outside the institutions, from which they usually receive minuscule financial support and leave them no choice but to resort to self-management and the enormous work that this represents, but that does not prevent them from presenting books, workshops, readings, storytelling, conferences, concerts, murals and many other activities during the The fair lasts ten days and is already in its seventh anniversary. In addition, the group makes its own publications and has a bookstore -the only one in that city- that also functions as a cultural center. Long live Filit, who this time had Sinaloa as a special guest.