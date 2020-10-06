After the lockdown caused by Corona virus, now many films have started shooting again. It is being told that the shooting of the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, starring Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, can also start from the month of December or January. It is now known that apart from Karthik and Kiara in the film, Tabu is also in the lead role, but now another TV actor name is coming who will play the role of Tabu’s husband in the film.

Yes, it is reported that actor Amar Upadhyay, known as Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s serial ‘Kikki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, will play Tabu’s husband in the film. Confirming the news, Amar Upadhyay told Mumbai Mirror, ‘In the film I am playing the character of Kunvarsa who is Raja’s son and Tabu’s husband. We are planning to start shooting for the last week of December or the beginning of January. The film will be shot in Lucknow and will run for about 25 days.



Earlier, it was also being said that Akshay Kumar could also be a part of this film because the main attraction of the previous film ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa’ was Akshay Kumar. However, Anees Bazmee has not confirmed this news yet. It is also reported that two songs of original ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa’ will also be recycled in this sequel. It is believed that the film will be released next year.