The company, which specializes in district cooling, stated that the financing agreement – which extends for five years – is consistent with the comprehensive sustainability strategy it adopts, as this financing was designed to enhance the company’s global position in providing highly efficient cooling solutions to the market of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the region and the wider region. And meet the growing demand for sustainable and innovative technologies.

As an active participant in UN Environment’s “Cool Alliance”, Tabreed’s operations and goals are closely linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The signing of this agreement, which took place in conjunction with the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to enhance the efficiency of operations, as the company will allocate the amount of 600 million dirhams – raised through cooperative financing – exclusively to finance projects and investments that adhere to Tabreed’s green financing framework that was launched in 2022.

These projects include developing, purchasing and operating district cooling plants and systems, in addition to investing in enhancing energy and water efficiency, with a focus on effective wastewater management.