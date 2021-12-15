According to a statement by the Algerian presidency: “At the invitation of his brother Kais Saied, President of the Tunisian Republic, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will embark on a state visit to sisterly Tunisia, lasting two days, starting from Wednesday.”

The statement added, “This visit falls within the framework of strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples, expanding the areas of cooperation and raising it to a qualitative level that embodies the complete harmony and common will of the leaders and peoples of the two countries.”

big delegation

Tebboune’s visit to the eastern neighbor, Tunisia, comes in response to the visit made by Kais Saied to Algeria in February 2020, which was planned for March 2020, but was postponed due to the Corona pandemic.

President Tebboune is heading a large delegation that will include half of the ministerial staff, especially those responsible for the economy, as the visit is expected to witness the signing of many agreements that enhance partnership between the two countries, especially those related to the economic aspect.

Since taking office, the Algerian president has continued to emphasize the strength of relations between the two countries, stressing that what affects Tunisia affects Algeria, and that his country never interferes in its internal affairs, and whoever threatens its security “will find us on the lookout.”

The Libyan file is strongly present

The visit comes about a week before the Libyan elections, as the two countries share wide borders with Libya, and were affected by the turmoil that the country has witnessed for more than a decade.

The Algerian and Tunisian positions on the Libyan crisis coincide, and the visit represents an opportunity for the two countries to discuss the expected developments in this country, and to formulate a unified position on the most prominent event represented in the elections and ways to support Libya out of its crisis.

Preparations for the visit

A week ago, Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Abdel Rahman visited Tunisia, as well as his Tunisian counterpart Najla Bouden, who had previously landed in Algeria, in order to arrange the visit.

During his visit to Tunisia, Abdel Rahman confirmed that “all files are on the table for study, and there will be cooperation in the economic sectors, such as energy, industry, trade and public works.”

Last year, President Tebboune ordered a deposit of 150 million dollars to the Central Bank of Tunisia, and also provided facilities to Tunisia regarding the payment of the gas and fuel bills exported from Algeria.

Tunisia is the second foreign station for the Algerian president since he took office at the end of 2019, as his first visit in February 2020 to Saudi Arabia preceded it.

Dimensions of the visit

Tunisian journalist Ayman Ben Omar said that the visit had been programmed for a while, but the epidemiological situation, precautionary measures and exceptional measures in Tunisia were a reason for postponing it.

The writer specialized in political affairs added to “Sky News Arabia” that the Algerian president’s visit has 3 economic, strategic and political dimensions.

On the economic dimension, Benomar said that the two presidents will discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and many agreements will be signed in the fields of energy, industry and trade, and perhaps some financial support will be provided to Tunisia, similar to the previous Algerian loan.

As for the strategic dimension, he explained that it is to strengthen security cooperation between Tunisia and Algeria in light of the movements that the region is witnessing, especially the Libyan file and the upcoming elections within days.

He pointed out that the visit also had a political dimension, which is the Algerian president’s affirmation of his absolute support for President Saeed after the exceptional decisions that the country witnessed on July 25, to dismiss the government and disrupt the work of Parliament, which was controlled by the Brotherhood’s Ennahda movement.

He explained that the visit also coincides with the celebration of the new Revolution Day, December 17, which was chosen by Saied, and Tebboune may participate in it.