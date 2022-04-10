At 20.45 the Sampdoria on the field at Dall’Ara, a historically difficult field where you have not won since 2003: “They are an excellent team but not superior to us. Zero draws since I got back? I don’t know how to play to equalize, ”says the Doria manager

Genoa – Salvation points to be conquered, taboo-Dall’Ara to dispel. Sampdoria goes on the pitch tonight, Monday 11 April, in Bologna (8.45 pm) with a double mission. The last Sampdoria smile in the Emilian capital dates back to 2003. In the last six at Dall’Ara, Doria has always lost. As well as, expanding the analysis to the challenges played at Ferraris, there are six consecutive knockouts against Bologna.

