The candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD for the Head of Government of Mexico City, Santiago Taboadahighlighted this Friday the relevance of the business sector as an engine of economic growth.

During his meeting with members of the Industrial Club, Taboada emphasized the need to provide security and legal certainty to businessmen to promote investment in Mexico City.

“Security and legal certainty are essential to attract investments. Businessmen require a legal environment that protects their interests and guarantees the stability of their investments in our city,” said Taboada.

Likewise, the candidate emphasized that private initiative plays a crucial role in creating jobs and promoting economic development.

He highlighted the logistical and geographical advantages of Mexico City, emphasizing that it is a strategic place for business investment that should be used to the maximum.

However, Taboada expressed concern about the growth of insecurity in the capital, noting that this problem hinders the arrival of new investments and negatively affects the perception of the city as a business destination.

“The lack of security scares away investors and puts the economic development of our city at risk. It is essential to address this problem effectively to generate confidence and attract new investment projects,” emphasized former mayor Benito Juárez.

In this sense, the opposition candidate proposed implementing corporate social responsibility schemes and promoting the local economy as strategies to promote the economic and social development of Mexico City.

“It is necessary to establish solid alliances between the public and private sectors to improve the living conditions of the city's inhabitants. Businessmen are fundamental allies in this process of transformation and development,” concluded Taboada.