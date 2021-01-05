American actress Olivia Wilde and British singer Harry Styles have been in a relationship for several weeks, the tabloid Internet newspaper writes on January 4 TMZ…

Sources told the publication that the couple attended the wedding of Styles manager Jeffrey Azoff over the weekend in Montecito, California, which was attended by just 16 guests.

According to eyewitnesses, 36-year-old Wilde and 26-year-old Styles did not leave each other throughout the ceremony, and after the celebration left for the musician’s house in Los Angeles.

Later portal Page Six posted photos of the couple holding hands on their way to the wedding.

It is noted that Styles is currently filming Wild’s directorial project Don’t Worry Darling. Filming takes place in California.

In November 2020, it became known that Olivia Wilde broke up with her longtime fiancé, comedian Jason Sudeikis. They started dating in 2011 and have been engaged since 2012. The artists have 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.