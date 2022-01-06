When we moved in together, we also merged the crockery from two houses. Because my friend thought that this mixed bag would fit better in a student house than with a 50-year-old couple, an 18-piece new service was ordered. Today we used it for the first time. “I think it turned out well,” I heard him say. He was referring to the food he had prepared: rice with chicken, bell pepper, cashew nuts and leftover lychees from Christmas in a sauce of chili sauce and honey: student goo.

