When Joshua Leifer recently wanted to present his new book in Brooklyn, he found himself in front of a locked door. Shortly before the discussion with Rabbi Andy Bachman, Leifer had received an email from the bookstore “Powerhouse Books”, which had previously invited him: Zionists were not welcome on stage. In the book, the historian examines the recent history of the Jews of America, their conflicts and, in an epilogue, the situation since October 7th. “Tablets Shattered” is a mixture of political analysis and memoirs. The title alludes to the destruction of the stone tablets with the Ten Commandments, the subtitle is “End of an American-Jewish century”. Because Leifer criticizes all sides, the established Jewish institutions, Zionism, the Orthodox and the left, his expulsion from the bookstore was not entirely surprising – many American leftists have long since stopped talking to people who do not want to abolish Israel.