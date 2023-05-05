For the King 2 – the sequel to developer IronOak Games wonderful tabletop-RPG-meets-digital-board-game adventure – is getting a closed beta next Wednesday, 10th May, and registration is open now.

From what we’ve seen so far, IronOak’s follow-up – which pits players against the kingdom of Fahrul’s tyrannical queen 20 years after the end of the first game – is all about building on the original to finesse its already hugely entertaining core.

That means another light-hearted, optionally co-operative rogue-like adventure blending family RPG staples – dungeon crawling, questing, turn-based exploration and combat, loot acquisition, and so on – with some neat story generation through its myriad randomized narrative events .

For the King 2 is expected to launch on PC later this year.

Only this time we get new biomes, a new art-style, expanded local and online co-op for up to four players, recruitable mercenaries and pets, more customization across classes, armour, and weapons, plus a new, more strategic lane- based combat system. Oh, and landboats, because why not?

For the King 2 is currently expected to release for PC sometime later this year, but ahead of its full launch, IronOaky is giving players a taste of its overhaul action as part of a closed beta next week. Participants will be able to play the first of the full game’s five playable adventures in both solo and multiplayer, taking their pick from a small selection of character classes: Blacksmith, Scholar, Hunter, Stableboy, Herbalist, and Alchemist (the latter two unlockable though gameplay).

“This closed beta will help us understand how the game performs live with all of the variables that come with the real world player experience,” IronOak explained in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We are expecting to uncover bugs and stability issues as well as receive valuable player feedback to allow us to polish and buff the game.”

The closed beta will run from 10th May at 6pm BST/10am PST to the same time on Tuesday, 16th May. Anyone who wants to take part simply needs to hit the ‘request access’ button on For the King 2’s Steam pageand registrants will be notified if successful.