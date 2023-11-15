Attention at the table not only affects the interior of the dishes. By choosing a certain tableware, table linen, cutlery and other decorative elements, you can recreate a theme, a landscape. In a nod to the retro, the candles, the crocheted doilies, the silver trays and the mountains of butter and of Croquembouche (and even potato tortillas) as edible sculptures. The art of setting the table, more fashionable than ever, today is called tablescape.

“A tablescape It is a beautifully curated culinary experience, usually at a long table where food is served communally. It requires accessories, decoration and, usually, a theme,” explain Charlotte Forsyth Wastell and Sofie Thompson, who from the events company Hands London Companies like Ferragamo or Veja design the tables where companies like Ferragamo or Veja sit to eat.

The trend, which had been simmering for some years, began to boil into a pandemic. The fact of not being able to go out to eat at restaurants encouraged artists, stylists, designers and other lovers of gastronomy and aesthetics to make the table an interesting, beautiful and, of course, delicious place. The restaurant experience was transferred to homes, where the familiarity and control of all the elements helped to enhance the game, the extravagant and the baroque that had been removed from the tables in the face of the Nordic minimalism that seduced during the last decade, in the one in which tablecloths were eliminated in haute cuisine restaurant rooms to enjoy (or not) the naked textures of marble, wood or metal.

“We missed eating in restaurants. Our response to confinement was to cook at home and turn a dinner into something sumptuous and elaborate, with decorative foods, silver cutlery, antique objects, crocheted doilies and drapey tablecloths. We always photographed those dinners and soon they started asking us to open them to the public,” say Forsyth Wastell and Thompson.

Julia Khan Anselmo started her project, Feisty Feast, in 2014. Her idea: to bring women to the table so that, together and face to face, they can explore issues of feminism through food and other key topics. Khan Anselmo also maintains that after the pandemic it has become fashionable to pay attention to the details of the table: “we have all spent much more time at home and we have even invested in tableware and other elements to create more special moments.” His style, which he defines as “romantic and clean, without being too cloying,” is inspired by “the ancient world and everything that has stood the test of time” and puts food at the center: “I don’t like to mess around.” and I try to be playful and creative with things I own; At the end of the day, food is the protagonist.”

Both the consequences of confinement and the role of social networks in our lives have been the cause of this resurgence of the art of setting the table. “Eating together is a universal experience and a simple way to express the love we profess for each other. Whether for a couple or a friend, we put all the care in the kitchen and in thoughtful plating. We believe that Instagram has played a great role in our generation: we want everyday things, like food, to be pleasures and beauties that have been given attention,” say Forstyh Wastell and Thompson.

“Setting the table with detail has become a trend since the table is a central element in human interactions and very attractive and visual. Uploading all these images to social networks has contributed to magnifying our interest in the “tablescapes”thinks Monika Varsavskaja. Her training in art, design and photography and her interest in gastronomy led her to learn more about cooking in order to merge the visual and the culinary as an art director and cook of gastronomic experiences for cosmetic brands or magazines. Fashion.

Some elements stand out for being increasingly present in the tablescapes. All the interviewees point out butter sculptures as a big trend and each one indicates others that are also ubiquitous: for Varšavskaja they are candle holders made with fruits and vegetables; for Forsyth Wastell and Thompson they are braided breads and deviled eggs, “simple products that become something beautiful and playful”; For Khan Anselmo they are the towers and sculptures of fruits and sweet pastries, “what is abundant is in vogue and we are moving away from the minimalism and restraint of recent years towards what is decadent, outdated and extravagant. It is a fun, experimental, refreshing moment for me, in which there are no rules.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.