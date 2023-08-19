One of the topics of this week of August has been the constitution of the Table of Congress. As I am enjoying part of this month in the company of my father and my brothers in Caracas, my hometown, I have had time to observe how these problems are resolved in these tropical latitudes. In Caracas restaurants, the most important thing is not so much to sit down, but to know how to enjoy the endless walk between the tables, which here replaces the Spanish custom of the aperitif, and which is called saludadera. It’s a sport in this capital, a bit unnerving for the hungry visitor because it has a beginning, but no end.

The saludadera It is not only used to establish your popularity rating, it is also used to gather as much information as possible in that arbitrary time frame. The initial question is actually two: “When did you arrive?”, and before you can answer it, the next one comes: “When are you leaving?” An extraordinary habit from Caracas that reveals his capricious way of socializing. Despite this arbitrariness, Caracas offers many ways to organize a table. For example, nothing happens if on one side there are only women and in front, only men. And when there could be a conflict between the guests by sharing the same table, there is no problem. Two are made. A solution that I think would be ideal to apply in Congress if necessary. If it is not possible to arrange a table, you can always put two.

Caracas seems to wake up from a nightmare and is now a more relaxed city, if it weren’t for the incessant uproar of the guacharacas, tropical birds with a harsh, high-pitched and pounding squawk. It starts at dawn and decreases at sunset, when it seems that they march hoarsely, towards the green mountain of El Ávila in search of rest during the humid and warm night. At most dinner parties, the custom of dining in restaurants is badmouthed. “In Caracas, where you eat best is at home. Restaurants are to let you see and feel uncomfortable, so they force you to pay”, I heard. It is never on the menu to touch on any topic that could stir up the political hornet’s nest.

Dressing a table has always been considered an art. And undressing in public, an art or a form of claim. This is what has happened these days with Eva Amaral during a concert. Of course I celebrate it, I did it years ago on the nights of Martian Chronicles. It is true that with a certain narcissistic point, but I always trusted that this exhibitionism would have a good run. In my case it also served to convert a small pathology (exhibitionism) into a source of income. In Eva’s, this week, to change the face of the censorious and timid speech of conservative politicians. Both cases seem necessary to me. Wonderful and brave. Eva, naked, has achieved a brilliant result.

Another dress that I would like to highlight, from this fern-filled tropics, is the red caftan worn by Queen Margrethe of Denmark to buy at a flea market in the south of France. It is the kind of thing that reconciles you with Europe, its history and its way of being. Margarita has always been very much yours, very queen. She paints, smokes and commands, she was one of the first to teach us the complicated mastery of growing up in public. That red of her caftan cannot be reduced to a name, we could define it as Scandinavian Red, in honor of her flag, it stands out under the Provencal sun. Margarita accompanies it with a cloth bag, a top trend in sustainability. Fantastic way to shop at a fruit and cheese market. Basically it is what almost everything is reduced to: the Table. Stripping naked in public to claim a vision. Understand the voice of the guacharacas. August is a market; life, a table.