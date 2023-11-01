Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/31/2023 – 22:38

Sisters Bruna and Giulia Takahashi guaranteed Brazil a silver medal in table tennis doubles, this Tuesday (31), at the Pan American Games being held in Santiago (Chile). The Brazilians secured second place in the competition after being beaten in the big decision by North Americans Amy Wang and Rachel Sung by 4 sets to 3 (7/11, 11/5, 11/7, 10/12, 8/11 , 11/4 and 6/11).

SILVER FOR THE SISTERS! Giulia and Bruna Takahashi play well, but are overcome in the tie break and take silver in the women’s table tennis doubles! Amy Wang and Rachel Sung won by 4 sets to 3 (11/7, 5/11, 7/11, 12/10, 11/8, 4/11, 11/6). This is just the beginning of this duo!… pic.twitter.com/cFmUKhVmHB — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) October 31, 2023

“We play on equal terms. Now I have to prepare well for tomorrow’s individual [Bruna disputa a semifinal do individual na próxima quarta]. I’m happy with the result, we started playing together this year. We reached the final against the Americans, they are incredible. But I’m sad, because we were close to winning them”, declared Bruna after the game.

Also in the men’s doubles the final result was a silver medal, with Hugo Calderano and Vitor Ishiy. Second place was achieved after a setback in the final for Cubans Jorge Campos and Andy Pereira.

Bronze in fencing

Guilherme Toldo secured bronze in foil after losing 15/9 to North American Miles Watson in the semifinals. This is the fencer’s fifth medal in editions of the competition, after team silvers won in 2015, in Toronto (Canada), and in 2019, in Lima (Peru), and two bronzes in 2011, in Guadalajara (Mexico), one by team and individual.

BRONZE IN FENCING! Guilherme Toldo is surpassed by Miles Chamley by 15×9 and takes bronze in the men’s individual foil in Santiago 2023! Another medal for the Pan American Games! pic.twitter.com/kG29uJ919S — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) October 31, 2023

“I had a good competition, playing well, good clashes. In the semi-final I knew I could beat the American, I was doing well. There’s that feeling that I could go further, but, in any case, it’s a medal at the Pan American Games. It is important for Brazil. I’m happy to be part of this, to see my name on our list of medals. I came from a bad injury, so I’m glad I overcame it and got this bronze. Now it’s time to keep working, keep scoring points in the rankings to win the Olympic spot”, declared Toldo.